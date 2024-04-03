Nicholas Paul leads Trinidad and Tobago at Pan Am Track Champs

Trinidad and Tobago cyclist Nicholas Paul. - (FILE PHOTO)

Ace cyclist Nicholas Paul will lead a nine-member TT team into the Pan American Track Cycling Championships in Los Angeles, California from April 3-7.

On March 17, Paul cycled his way to the men’s sprint bronze at the Tissot/International Cycling Union (UCI) Track Nations Cup in Hong Kong, China.

The previous day, Paul crashed out of the semifinals of the keirin event at the meet after being involved in a nasty collision with Malaysian cyclist Jai Angsuthasawit.

Paul, the 2023 First Citizens Sports Foundation Sportsman of the Year, will be expected to spearhead TT ’s medal charge in California.

He will have good support in the TT contingent, with Quincy Alexander, Kwesi Browne, Akil Campbell, Zion Pulido, Alexi Costa-Ramirez, Pheobe Sandy, Tariq Woods and 2023 Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Makaira Wallace all set to stake their claims for podium finishes.

Wallace was one of many TT athletes who impressed at the 2024 Easter International Grand Prix from March 29-31, and she lit up the competition on the final day of action at the National Cycling Centre in Couva with a record ride in the women’s junior and elite sprint event when she beat Jamaican cyclist Dahlia Palmer and former record-holder Sandy to the line.

Wallace registered a time of 11.396 seconds to take the top spot. Alexander, Browne and Paul will lead TT ’s charge in both the men’s sprint and keirin events, while Pulido will join the aforementioned trio in the team sprint event.

Sandy and Wallace will once again put their speed to the test when they contest the women’s sprint event.

Campbell and Costa-Ramirez will gauge their endurance levels when they line up in their elimination, omnium and scratch events for men and women.

Woods will also feature in the men’s scratch event, to go along with the individual pursuit race.

The Pan Am Track Champs is the second of three Olympic qualifiers following the Nations Cup in Hong Kong.

The Nations Cup in Milton, Canada (April 12-14) will follow closely on the heels of the meet in California and will serve as the final Olympic qualifier.