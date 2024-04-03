Music professionals get grants from MusicTT

Eleven music industry professionals who received grants from Music TT with Ministry of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon, centre, at the distribution ceremony.

Eleven music professionals received support from MusicTT’s Music Business Development Grant, which is aimed at supporting local music industry stakeholders and facilitating business and professional development.

By providing financial support and resources, the program hopes to catalyze the growth of the industry and ensure its sustainability for years to come, MusicTT said in a media release.

The 11 recipients, who received $76,000 in grants, represent a diverse array of talent and expertise – from independent artists and musicians to producers, managers, pan manufacturers, and educators. Those selected from the rigorous application process are Stephon Gabriel, Keshav Chandradath Singh, Ralph Ashok Deonarine, Rellon Brown of Dominant Seventh Productions, Akua Leith of MITT CO, Stef Kalloo, Xavier Edwards, Adanna Asson, Carla Hobson, Andre Donawa, and Brandon Best, the release said.

At a distribution ceremony on March 25, hosted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry, MusicTT, and ExporTT, Sen Paula Gopee-Scoon said, “The funding provided by these grants is indicative of the ongoing support for the small and medium-sized businesses in the priority non-energy sectors which the Ministry of Trade and Industry deals with and is testament also that the grant recipients have demonstrated confidence in the incentives and services provided.”

In the release, Melissa Jimenez, MusicTT general manager said, “This initiative underscores our commitment to nurturing and empowering local talent, fostering growth and innovation within the music industry of TT. The Music Business Development Grant isn’t just about funding; it’s about unlocking doors to success as recipients dive into a world of possibilities."

“It’s not just about creating performance opportunities for artistes; it’s developing local talent and creating capacity across all sectors of the local music industry to create additional streams of income and foreign exchange by putting TT talent on the world stage. If we’re talking export of the music sector, we have to be in the rooms internationally to make a memorable mark - we can’t do it sitting in our living room.”

The grants cover a wide range of activities, including but not limited to:

Artist development and mentorship programs

Training workshops, seminars, conferences, camps

Networking and collaboration opportunities

Showcasing at festivals or fairs or tours

Grant recipients are provided with the opportunity to expand their skills, reach new audiences, and forge valuable connections within the international industry, wherever their music takes them, the release said.

For more about the grantees and their individual awards and experiences, follow MusicTT on Instagram and Facebook @musicoftt.