Michael de la Bastide funeral April 11

Former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice Michael de la Bastide. - Photo courtesy CCJ

AN official funeral for former chief justice Michael de la Bastide will be held on April 11, his widow Simone de la Bastide told Newsday.

It will be held at the Church of the Assumption, Maraval, at 10 am.

Soon after retiring as CJ, de la Bastide was appointed a member of the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council.

He later became the first president of the Caribbean Court of Justice.

At St Mary’s College he won an open scholarship and in 1956 went to Oxford, England where he earned first-class degrees in jurisprudence and civil law. A member of Gray’s Inn, he was called to the Bar in 1961.

He returned to TT as a crown counsel in the Office of the Attorney General and later entered private practice with Anthony Jacelon, SC, becoming a Queen’s Counsel in 1975. De la Bastide was a member of the Wooding and Hyatali Constitution Commissions and an independent senator in TT’s first republican parliament.

De la Bastide leaves to mourn Simone; his children, Michele, Juliet, Simon, Chantal and Christian; and grandchildren.