Forex escapades on CAL flight

A Caribbean Airlines plane about to take off. - File photo

THE EDITOR: Earlier in March, I travelled to Trinidad from Toronto on a Caribbean Airlines flight. The flight was pleasant and comfortable.

The only issue I have is that purchases for food and drinks could not be made with credit or debit cards.

The attendants requested cash only and in US funds. Now this was a flight from and to Canada so why ask for US currency.

I purchased wine at US$7 both while going to Trinidad and coming back to Toronto. Both times when I asked how much in Canadian,

I was told it was $15. As per the exchange rate in March, US$7 would cost approximately $9.45 Canadian, the rate being about 1.35 per cent.

So CAL, what happened to the extra cash? Other passengers beside me were also wondering about this.

While this may be a minor incident it still portrays a very bad picture of the airline and also of Trinidad as a whole.

And remember, image is everything and first impressions last.

K. Lackhan

Via e-mail