Ethan McMillan-Cole, Liam Carrington add gold for Carifta swim team

TT swimmer Liam Carrington. FILE PHOTO/LINCOLN HOLDER -

THE TT swimmers continued to splash their way to medals at the 2024 Carifta Aquatic Championships at the Betty Kelly-Kenning Aquatic Centre in Bahamas on Monday night.

TT are second in the medal standings with 41 medals – 17 gold, ten silver and 14 bronze. Hosts Bahamas lead with 73 medals (26 gold, 26 silver, 21 bronze) and Cayman Islands are third with 39 medals (14 gold, ten silver, 15 bronze).

In the points standings, Bahamas are in front with 804.5 points, Cayman Islands second with 495 points and TT third with 466 points.

Liam Carrington and Ethan McMillan-Cole added to TT ’s gold medal tally on Monday night.

Carrington won the boys 15- 17 200m individual medley in two minutes, 07.99 seconds (2:07.99), ahead of Elijah Daley of Bermuda (2:09.41) and St Lucian Antoine Destang (2:13.13). McMillan-Cole won gold in the boys 11-12 50m breatstroke in 34.60 seconds.

Christon Joseph of Bahamas took silver in 35.52 and Leandro Santiesteban of Aruba copped bronze in 37.23.

The other medallists for TT on Monday were Taylor Marchan (bronze); Alejandro Agard (bronze); Lyla Browne (two silver medals); Aaron Colthrust (bronze); Tyla Ho A Shu (bronze); Zara Persico (bronze); Carrington (bronze); Marena Martinez (silver); and Aaron Siewlal (silver). Action at the swimming championships continued yesterday.