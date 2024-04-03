News
Snapshots of Easter Weekend
Newsday Reporter
6 Hrs Ago
As part of an Easter family trip, Arlene plays in the sand with 5 year old twins, Rian and Riana Williams at Maracas beach on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
EASTER weekend was one full of activity. From those who celebrated with religious ceremonies, to those who enjoyed the holidays by participating in fun activities with friends and family, the time was appreciated by all.
On Easter Sunday, some commemorated the occasion with Holy Mass led by Archbishop Jason Gordon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain. At the Queen’s Park Savannah, a kaleidoscope of kites filled the sky as people both young and old came out to participate in kite-flying, a beloved local pastime.
On Easter Monday, dozens headed to Maracas Beach for a day of fun, food, drinks and entertainment.
Archbishop Jason Gordon blesses a young parishioner during Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on March 31. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A family prays during an Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on March 31. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Archbishop Jason Gordon lifts the communion during Easter Sunday mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Port of Spain on March 31. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
A boy looks on as a kite goes air-borne at the Queen's Park Savannah on Easter Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
Kristian, 6, mounts his kite with support from Kemelia, 3, at the Queen's Park Savannah on Easter Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
The skies above the Queen's Park Savannah were filled with kites as dozens of citizens, young and old, celebrated Easter Sunday. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
From left, Gabriell Williams, 9, and Skylar Williams, 8, play together on the shore of Maracas beach on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Leydon Joseph, aka Organiser, singer of That's Bandit, entertains the crowd at the Maracas lookout on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Luke Nicholas, 13, enjoys a game of cricket with his cousins on their family vacation for the Easter weekend at Maracas beach on April 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Granny Sunshine from Valencia enjoys a day out with her grandchildren on Easter Monday at Maracas beach. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
A SWEET AND SOUR EASTER: Sweet and Sour Hotspot vendors, Eden Singh, right, and her aunt Sandra Mahabir sell local delicacies at the Maracas lookout on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Susan asks Sweet and Sour Hotspot vendor, Eden Singh about their popular coconut brittle dessert at the Maracas lookout on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung
Masqueraders and traditional Carnival characters entertained spectators at the Buccoo Integrated Facility as the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival started on April 2. - Photo by Corey Connelly
Goats and their jockeys raced down the track during the Buccoo Goat and Crab Race Festival at the Buccoo Integrated Facility in Tobago on April 2. - Photo by Corey Connelly
