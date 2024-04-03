Snapshots of Easter Weekend

As part of an Easter family trip, Arlene plays in the sand with 5 year old twins, Rian and Riana Williams at Maracas beach on Easter Monday. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

EASTER weekend was one full of activity. From those who celebrated with religious ceremonies, to those who enjoyed the holidays by participating in fun activities with friends and family, the time was appreciated by all.

On Easter Sunday, some commemorated the occasion with Holy Mass led by Archbishop Jason Gordon at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain. At the Queen’s Park Savannah, a kaleidoscope of kites filled the sky as people both young and old came out to participate in kite-flying, a beloved local pastime.

On Easter Monday, dozens headed to Maracas Beach for a day of fun, food, drinks and entertainment.