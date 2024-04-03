Autopsy result: Prisoner beaten to death

The entrance to the Port of Spain Prison on Frederick Street. - File photo

AN autopsy on Sherlon Brown, an inmate who died at hospital after a riot at the Port of Spain prison on March 26, has shown he was beaten to death.

The autopsy, witnessed by independent pathologist Dr Hughvon des Vignes, revealed Brown, 26, suffered multiple blunt-force trauma injuries and head trauma consistent with injuries sustained in a beating.

A source told Newsday the injuries were not consistent with those sustained in a mass brawl.

The source confirmed Brown, who was from Dibe, Long Circular, was likely the victim of a targeted beating, as his autopsy showed pattern injuries consistent with being hit repeatedly by a blunt instrument.

The autopsy was witnessed by des Vignes, a homicide detective and prison officer.

This is the second time in less than six months that a prisoner has been beaten to death.

Emmanuel Joseph died on October 20, while in remand at the Eastern Correctional Rehabilitation Centre in Santa Rosa.

An autopsy showed he died from shock and haemorrhage, multiple traumatic injuries and multiple blunt-force injuries all over the body

He was being held on charges of attempted murder after two gunmen shot at Deputy Prisons Commissioner Sherwin Bruce’s daughter and driver.