Zane Maraj, Arion Mohammed lead Trinidad and Tobago Under-15s to 1st win

Guyana captain Adrian Hetmyer (L) and TT captain Zane Maraj take the toss ahead of their 2024 West Indies Rising Stars under-15 Championship match at the Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua on March 25. - Photo courtesy Windies Cricket

Captain Zane Maraj and bowler Arion Mohammed helped Trinidad and Tobago get off the mark in the Cricket West Indies Rising Stars Under-15 Championships in Antigua yesterday.

Mohammed grabbed 4/27 as the Leeward Islands were dismissed for 215 in 48 overs at the Liberta Sports Club. The Leeward Islands lower order showed resistance as Tayari Tonge, batting at number nine, struck 40.

He formed a solid partnership with Lawshorn Bergan, who was left stranded on 93 not out.

In response, the TT batting finally showed quality led by Maraj. Maraj cracked 69 and Zakariyya Mohammed made 58.

Tariq Richards, who hails from Toco, pitched in with 43 as TT prevailed with a three-wicket win after closing on 219/7 in 49 overs. Bergan could not stay out of the action as he grabbed 3/25 for the Leeward Islands.

In the other matches, Guyana defeated Windward Islands by 91 runs and Barbados got past Jamaica by four wickets. The title will be decided after the final round of matches are played tomorrow. Barbados and Guyana lead the standings with three wins each.

Summarised Scores:

At Liberta Sports Club: TT def Leewards by three wickets LEEWARD ISLANDS 215 off 48 overs (Lawshorn Bergan 93 not out, Tayari Tonge 40; Arion Mohammed 4-27) vs TT 219 for seven off 49 overs (Zane Maraj 69, Zakariyya Mohammed 58, Tariq Richards 43; Lawshorn Bergan 3-25).

At Bethesda Sports Ground: Guyana def Windwards by 91 runs GUYANA 251 for six off 50 overs (Adrian Hetmyer 52, Shamar Apple 43 not out, Khush Seegobin 35, Parmeshwar Ram 30; Aravinda Bishop 3-35) vs WINDWARD ISLANDS 160 off 39.3 overs (Earsinho Fontaine 35; Richard Ramdehol 3-7, Ravaldo Pereira 3-35).

At Coolidge Cricket Ground: Barbados def Jamaica by four wickets JAMAICA 168 for nine off 50 overs (Romareo Salmon 48; Ramiro Stoute 3-33, Jayden Chase 3-36) vs BARBADOS 169 for six off 42.1 overs (Kemar Dixon 43 not out, Rajeev Parsooram 40, Kelani Clarke 30; Andrew Lloyd 2-21).