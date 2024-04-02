UTT's Kalifa McCollin-Lopez wins Courts Netball MVP award

UTT's Kalifa McCollin-Lopez, right, competes with Jelissa Goodridge (Police NYC) in the Courts All Sectors Netball League KO competition, at the Eastern Regional Indoor Arena, Tacarigua. - File photo by Dennis Allen for @TTGameplan

University of Trinidad and Tobago star player Kalifa McCollin-Lopez stood tallest at the award ceremony for the 2024 Courts All Sectors Netball League on March 30, as she was announced as the league MVP after a dominant season.

UTT were in a no-nonsense mood in the 2024 season, and they swept the varying premiership titles on offer, with McCollin-Lopez at the heart of their success with impressive shooting displays at the goal-shoot position.

UTT won the opening day knockout title, the league trophy, the Steve Sarjeant Challenge trophy and the Fast5 title, along with knockout open crown. In McCollin-Lopez, UTT had an elite shooter at their disposal and she topped the shooting averages across the premiership, championship and alternative divisions by returning a staggering shooting average of 88.18 per cent.

Police's pair of Jeselle Navarro and Gushie Grant had the next-best shooting averages in the premiership division at 80 per cent and 72.7 per cent respectively, and their performances were instrumental in helping Police to a second-place finish in the opening day knockout competition and a third-place finish behind UTT and MIC in their battle for league supremacy.

Navarro was also voted to the MVP team in the premiership division, alongside Defence Force's Crystal Ann George and MIC's Reeka Seeratan.

In the championship division, TT Post's Nekesha Gomes topped the shooting averages with a return of 71.18 per cent, while University of the West Indies' (UWI) Maikea Bramble topped all players in the alternative division with an impressive shooting average of 83.2 per cent.

Gomes helped TT Post to the opening day knockout title, Jean Pierre Challenge trophy and the Fast5 title in the championship division.

In the alternative division, Bramble's best efforts couldn't quite deliver silverware to UWI as they finished in second and third spots respectively in the opening day knockout and league competitions.

Defence Force won the opening day knockout title in the alternative division, while University of the Southern Caribbean grabbed the league and Fast5 titles.

MVP teams:

Premiership division: Crystal Ann George (Defence Force), Reeka Seeratan (MIC), Jeselle Navarro (Police), Kalifa McCollin-Lopez (UTT).

Championship division: Aaliyah Andrew (UTC), Rose Ann Brown (Bermudez), Anola Charles (Jabloteh), Nichola Gill (PNYC), Jelissa Goodridge (UTT), Alyssa Homer (Defence Force), Crystal Jones (TT Post), Curline Samuel (MIC), Melissa Thomas (Police).

Alternative division: Diamond Baptiste (TT Post), Maikea Bramble (UWI), Renicia Goodridge (UTC), Gellana Grant (UTC), Karissa Grant (Police), Aeja Jackson (PNYC), Janique Noel (Fire), Empress Pivette (Defence Force).