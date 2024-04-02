UNC leader failing to inspire any confidence

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

THE EDITOR: It is clear that the repeated failures of the current political leader of the UNC, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, have made her a political liability not only to the party, but the country.

This is the reason for her panic, anxiety and incoherence in her responses to the clarion call from one of her MPs, Rushton Paray, for the internal elections to be held in accordance with when they are constitutionally due.

This is really the first frontal and real political test of her mandate, and her utterances, actions and instructions to those elected officers whose very positions and tenure she controls showed her to be wanting; devoid of charisma, lacking political skills, poorly supported and isolated.

If she was so secure and did not fear any type of challenge, she would have immediately welcomed any type of challenge.

Instead, her response to a call to uphold the constitution of the party is to threaten expulsion and to resort to a most unwarranted attack on the integrity of an MP who has been able to move the constituency of Mayaro from a marginal one to a safe seat.

She is now daily failing to inspire any type of confidence in her competence to be the political leader, much more be elected prime minister. Who loses? Firstly the members and supporters of the UNC and secondly the people of TT, because with Persad-Bissessar’s continual presence as leader of the UNC with her “astute and competent team” of Barry Padarath, Ravi Ratiram, Khadijah Ameen, Arnold Ram, David Lee and Saddam Hosein, aided and abetted by the arrogant Phillip Alexander, will see the very unpopular Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM winning the next general election.

PETER BERNARD

St Augustine