Showtime musical to highlight youth talent

Cast of Showtime musical.

Showtime, scheduled to take place at Queen’s Hall, St Ann’s, will be a theatrical extravaganza staged by impresario John Thomas and the producers of Believe.

Showtime’s cast is comprised of promising young talents: Alyssa Joseph, Annastacia Sambrano, Anya B, Jake Salloum, Joshua Hinds, Keyoni Greaves, Kristin Lee, Randal Payne, Rayal Thomas, Shania George, Sierra Smith, Zahra Lys King, and Tazya O’ Connor, a media release said.

Supporting cast include The St Joseph’s Convent Choir and The Bishop Anstey High School Choir, along with the Extreme Dance Academy.

The soundtrack of Showtime is a symphony of beloved melodies, drawing from the timeless repertoire of musical theatre, the release said.

It said, “From the soul-stirring gospel of Sister Act to the infectious beats of Mamma Mia!, the toe-tapping rhythms of Hairspray, the spellbinding magic of Wicked, the poignant ballads of Dear Evan Hansen, the underwater fantasies of The Little Mermaid, and the triumphant anthems of The Greatest Showman – each song promises to evoke a kaleidoscope of emotions, transporting spectators to realms both familiar and fantastical.”

The release said Thomas’ commitment to nurturing young artists is evident in every aspect of Showtime: “This annual programme is a testament to the transformative power of theatre, where performers and audiences alike can come together and experience the magic of storytelling in its purest form.

The musical takes place on April 5 and 6 from 8 pm.

Tickets are available at Queen’s Hall box office or visit www.queenshall.com