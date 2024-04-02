PM, Opposition mourn Michael De la Bastide

Former president of the Caribbean Court of Justice and former Chief Justice Michael de la Bastide. -

THE Prime Minister and the Opposition UNC have joined other members of the national community in paying tribute to former chief justice Michael de la Bastide who died on March 30.

In a statement issued on the same day, Dr Rowley said, “The nation has lost a good citizen. One who dedicated his life to making this nation better. It is my hope that as we celebrate his life of accomplishment, other citizens will step into the footprints that he made and that many more good citizens are born every day.”

Rowley extended condolences to de la Bastide’s family and friends.

In extending condolences on behalf of the UNC, party PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said, “During his illustrious career, Mr De la Bastide made an extensive and conscious contribution to justice and legislative governance in his various tenures.”

As Chief Justice and first president of the Caribbean Court of Justice, he continued, de la Bastide dispensed justice with deep insight, knowledge, and experience.

Meighoo added that de la Bastide’s contributions to public life included his respective tenures as an independent senator and president of the Law Association.