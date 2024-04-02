Pedestrian hospitalised after colliding with bus in San Fernando

San Fernando police are investigating a collision involving a PTSC bus that left a male pedestrian hospitalised on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were yet to confirm whether it was deliberate or accidental.

At around 9.30 am, the man was standing on the pavement under the walkover along Lady Hailes Avenue.

He stepped off the pavement and was struck by a deluxe coach bus carrying passengers.

He collided with the left side of the bus’s windscreen, which shattered. He fell to the ground with multiple injuries.

The bus driver stopped nearby and the passengers got off.

No one else was injured.

Video footage circulating shows the injured man on the ground as people gathered around him.

One person says he managed to say he was from the Chaguanas area. The injured man also managed to pass on his father’s number so he could be told of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.

