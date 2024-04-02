Paray must apologise for poor judgement

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray speaks during a press conference at the Couva Chamber of Commerce Hall on March 22. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE EDITOR: I am writing to express my concerns regarding Rushton Paray’s recent press conference addressing internal matters of the UNC.

His decision to hold a press conference to discuss the timing of the party’s internal elections reflects poorly on his leadership potential and raises questions about his understanding of the appropriate channels for addressing such issues.

Firstly, the decision to call a press conference rather than address the matter through internal party channels suggests a lack of respect for the UNC’s established hierarchy and procedures. Aspiring leaders should lead by example and demonstrate a commitment to upholding the internal processes of their party.

Furthermore, Paray’s actions have the potential to damage the reputation of the UNC by airing internal grievances in a public forum.

Internal party matters should be dealt with internally wherever possible to maintain party unity and cohesion.

By bypassing the established channels and resorting to a public press conference, Paray has undermined the internal decision- making processes of the party.

In light of these concerns, I urge Paray to reconsider his approach and issue a public apology to the rank and file of the UNC for his poor judgement.

Members of the party deserve leadership that respects our internal processes and works to uphold the integrity and reputation of the UNC.

ALLAN KARIM

via e-mail