LeAndra Live-Strings and Voice for Castle Killarney

LeAndra Live-Strings and Voice is offering patrons an evening of enchanting melodies and captivating performances at Stollmeyer's Castle Killarney featuring local and international artistes.

The showcase of musical talent on April 27-28 will feature an eclectic mix of genres, including classical, musical theatre, Flamenco style, and Bossa Nova, a media release said. Audiences can expect to be mesmerised by the diverse repertoire performed by some of the finest artists in the industry, the release said.

Highlights include performances by LeAndra along with guitarist Stefan Roach, pianist Eunmi Choi from Korea, singer Tylah Head, cellist Wasia Ward, violist Nariba Herbert, and special guest classical guitarist Ulyana Shapoval from Ukraine.

Decor will be done by renowned designer Brian MacFarlane.

The organisers have expressed thanks to the sponsors who have supported LeAndra Live-Strings and Voice, including, Caribbean Airlines, Buttered Up, Playback Productions, Silva Image, Alexa Li Boutique and Mac Farlane's Design Studios Ltd and Stollmeyer's Castle.

Patrons have chance to win a return ticket sponsored by the Caribbean Airline.

The event will be hosted by Odeka O'Neil.

Ticket are on sale but limited seating is available.

For more info: WhatsApp 1-868-734-8902.