Housing Minister urges HDC tenants: Don't resort to violence

Minister of Housing and Urban Development Camille Robinson-Regis. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis called on tenants of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) to live in peace as she sent condolences to the families of the men who were stabbed to death at Oropune Gardens, Piarco, on March 30.

In a statement sent on April 1, Robinson-Regis described the incident as unfortunate and preventable. She said the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) strives to provide a safe community for all its tenants, and urged residents to find amicable solutions to problems instead of resorting to violence.

Chairman of the HDC Noel Garcia and managing director Jayselle McFarlane also sent condolences to the family and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Reports say Imtiaz and Imraz Mohammed were stabbed during an ongoing feud that began on Good Friday. Two other people were injured in the attack.

Eyewitnesses said the suspect started attacking the group with an ice pick before heading to his apartment, where he armed himself with a nine-inch-long knife and returned, stabbing Imtiaz, 46, Imraz Mohammed, 23, and a 17-year-old girl.

Imtiaz died at the scene and Imraz and the 17-year-old girl were taken hospital, where Imraz later died.

Police later held the suspect, who was locked in a nearby apartment. He was taken for treatment for injuries he suffered during the incident.

This is the second time there have been murders at an HDC housing complex in less than a month.

On March 16, five people who were liming at a birthday party at Harpe Place, Port of Spain, died in a mass shooting.