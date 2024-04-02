A taste of south at Pot on Point food festival

Ticket for Pot on Point culinary festival.

FOOD lovers can expect "the best of southern hospitality" on April 27 as they get a taste of southern Trinidad at Pot on Point food festival.

The food-inclusive event will be held at the Garden Jewelz Foundation in New Village and is part of the 2024 Borough Day celebrations. It will begin at 4 pm and end at 12 am.

Organisers told Newsday not only can patrons try a variety of foods, but they also get the chance to support artisans from the borough and environs who will have booths for display and sales.

The event’s producer, Keith Miller, said there will be Jamaican, (TT) Creole, Venezuelan, Chinese, East Indian, and American cuisine.

“Each type depicts the culture and people that have settled in Point Fortin over the years. We want to just be able to showcase that a bit more in a special kind of way.”

He said the event is meant to focus on food, art, and culture, which is why there will also be a cultural show within it called The Awakening.

It will include music, dance, and drama. “There will also be a lot of traditional Carnival characters performing and steeplan. When you enter the event, you may be greeted by a moko (jumbie) or a pierrot grenade, they will guide you to the different sections we have and help you around...”

When it comes to the artisans, entrepreneurs will sell handmade items including jewelry, woodwork, paintings, drawings, among other things.

In its promotions on social media, it urges people to come and enjoy “an experience like no other.

Come out and feast on the best that the southern lands have to offer. A day of great fun and enjoyment while we celebrate and showcase the diverse culinary offerings of southern Trinidad.”

It added that there will also be live cooking demonstrations, tasting, and competitions. “...Making it a fun and engaging experience for attendees.”

Tickets can be bought online at Island E-Tickets or in person by contacting the following numbers: 482-9411, 316-4106, 340-8756.