Still no update on DNA of bones found at Valsayn home

The area where the skeletal remains of Hannah Mathura were found by police on March 12 at her Butu Road, Valsayn home. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

ALTHOUGH investigators hoped that by March 29 they would have the DNA results on the human remains found in Butu Road, Valsayn, those tests have still not been completed.

The remains were found on March 12 and believed to be of 18-year-old Hannah Mathura who was never reported missing but had not been seen since 2017. The body was buried in a shallow grave in the yard.

Mathura's parents were since arrested and released.

Last week, a source close to the investigation told Newsday they were on track to meet the deadline set by police. However, the source added that it still was not guaranteed because of the state of the remains.

Speaking to Newsday on April 1, head of the police service's homicide bureau Snr Supt Rishi Singh said police were "still waiting on the formalities of the DNA (results)."

Newsday also spoke to attorney Sanjiv Boodhu, who is representing Mathura's siblings, but he said there was no public update that can be shared at this time.

But he added that he remains in close contact with the siblings.