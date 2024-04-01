South East hammer North in CAL T10 final

South East in action in the Caribbean Village Cricket T10 tournament. PHOTO COURTESY CARIBBEAN AIRLINES

TOP ORDER batsman Jevon Webber stamped his authority on the Trinidad leg of the Caribbean Airlines Village T10 cricket final on Easter Sunday, as he powered South East to an emphatic nine-wicket win over North at the National Cricket Centre in Balmain, Couva.

With the resounding win, the South East team will now wait to face the winners of the respective Jamaican and Guyanese legs of the tournament, which will both be contested in April.

The regional final will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval, St Clair on May 5. South East left no stone unturned in their zonal battle with North in the Trinidad final, and they bowled out the opposition for just 88 before Webber (58 not out) and former TT under-15 captain Brendan Boodoo (31 not out) raced to the target in 7.3 overs.

Batting for North, only the pair of Akil Timothy (27) and Richard Ali (23) posted solid scores as their team lost wickets at regular intervals.

Kwesi Fournillier also chipped in with 15 and he shared in a 42- run stand with Timothy for the sixth wicket before Boodoo ended his stay at the crease via the run out route.

Scyon Charles was the pick of the bowlers for South East and he grabbed figures of three for 17, while four bowlers grabbed one wicket apiece.

In the chase, South lost opener Keaton Mahabir for four in the fifth over. However, a no-nonsense Webber joined Boodoo in the middle, with the former scoring 58 of 61 runs in an unbeaten second-wicket partnership as he launched a vicious attack on the North bowlers.

Webber faced just 17 balls for his 58 which included three fours and six sixes, while Boodoo also faced 17 balls for his 31 which contained four boundaries.