SM Jaleel worker shot

Police car at the scene of a crime. - File photo by Roger Jacob

A 42-year-old SM Jaleel worker was shot after exiting a Chinese restaurant in Dow Village on March 29.

Police said the owner of Chung Long restaurant told them the man purchased food around 6 pm before leaving.

However, several loud explosions were heard and the man was found bleeding on the ground in the car park from an apparent gunshot wound.

The man was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery for a wound to his stomach area.

Police are continuing investigations.