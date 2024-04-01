Navin Stewart, Evin Lewis lead Raiders to huge win in Bago T10

Pirate's Bay Raiders' Navin Stewart in action in the Dream11 Bago T10 at Shaw Park Recreation Ground on March 31. -

Pirate's Bay Raiders and Store Bay Snorkelers won their matches comfortably in rain-affected matches at the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground in Scarborough on March 31.

In the earlier match, No Man`s Land Explorers took first strike against the Raiders and were cruising at 72/3 from six overs before rain halted their innings.

Navin Bidaisee blasted an unbeaten 29 from 11 balls, inclusive of four maximums. He was assisted by Anderson Mahase who contributed 18 runs from nine balls. Captain Navin Stewart, Marlon Richards and Josh Telemaque grabbed a wicket apiece for the Raiders.

Stewart then teamed up with Evin Lewis to secure a ten-wicket victory, reaching 65/0 within 2.4 overs. Lewis belted 38 from 11 balls (three fours, four sixes) and Stewart, who was adjudged player of the match, added 24 from only six balls (one four, three sixes).

Snorkelers continue to lead the standings making it six victories in seven matches, following an eight-wicket victory against the Mt Irvine Surfers.

Batting first, Surfers accumulated 65 without loss in their five overs. Kirstan Kallicharan's brutal innings of 49 runs came off 20 balls with four boundaries and three maximums. Ashaughn Pierre added a run-a-ball ten runs at the other end.

Needing 66 for victory, national all-rounders Tion Webster 32 from 14 balls and Terrance Hinds 24 from six deliveries guided the Snorkelers home comfortably in 4.2 overs.