Music on the greens

Nisa performs with Rodney Alexander and his Bay-C Experience band at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA grounds, St Joseph on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle
The performers gave their best efforts at the 19th edition of Jazz Artistes on the Greens (JAOTG) and patrons were thoroughly entertained by EFX band featuring Tobago artistes Kay Alleyne and Stephanie Joseph who both gave excellent performances, lifting the evening and spirits of patrons at the WASA grounds, Farm Road, St Joseph venue on March 16.

Other entertainment also came from Boo Hinkson, Moods Steel Orchestra, The Charles Project with vocalist Renee Lawrence and Quinton Neckles.

Rodney Alexander and his Bay-C Experience featuring Nisa opened the event. Nisa, did a scintillating cover of Anita Baker's Giving You The Best That I've Got and received the only encore of the evening.

Women came out for the evening of musical vibes at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA grounds, St Joseph on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Central Bank Governor Dr Alvin Hilaire and a friend chat at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA grounds, St Joseph on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The Charles Project, a band from St Lucia, backs singer Renee Lawrence at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA grounds, St Joseph on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Patrons fill out the WASA grounds at Farm Road, St Joseph, for Jazz Artistes on the Greens on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

Legendary guitarist Ronald "Boo" Hinkson is always a welcomed act but technical difficulties was a distraction during his performance at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA Grounds, Farm Road, St Joseph, on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

