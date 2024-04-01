Music on the greens

Nisa performs with Rodney Alexander and his Bay-C Experience band at Jazz Artistes on the Greens, WASA grounds, St Joseph on March 16. - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

The performers gave their best efforts at the 19th edition of Jazz Artistes on the Greens (JAOTG) and patrons were thoroughly entertained by EFX band featuring Tobago artistes Kay Alleyne and Stephanie Joseph who both gave excellent performances, lifting the evening and spirits of patrons at the WASA grounds, Farm Road, St Joseph venue on March 16.

Other entertainment also came from Boo Hinkson, Moods Steel Orchestra, The Charles Project with vocalist Renee Lawrence and Quinton Neckles.

Rodney Alexander and his Bay-C Experience featuring Nisa opened the event. Nisa, did a scintillating cover of Anita Baker's Giving You The Best That I've Got and received the only encore of the evening.