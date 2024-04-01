Man, 47, drowns at Salybia Bay

Pirogues anchored at Salybia Bay, Toco. - Photo courtesy Nicholas Marsan

RONALD Ramkissoon, 47, is now dead after drowning at Salybia Bay, Toco on Sunday afternoon.

Police reports say around 1.50 pm, Ramkissoon was bathing 50 feet away from the shore on the western side of the beach. He then "got into difficulty" and went underwater.

The report said lifeguards raised an alarm and pulled Ramkissoon out of the water. However, all attempts to resuscitate him failed.

Ramkissoon was taken to the Toco Health Centre and was pronounced dead at 2.50 pm.

He lived at Orange Valley, Waterloo Road, Carapichaima.