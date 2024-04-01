Jamaica cyclist Dahlia Palmer dominates day two at Easter Grand Prix

Riders compete in the International Ladies two-lap race at the TT Cycling Federation Easter Grand Prix, Arima Velodrome, on Saturday. PHOTO BY Angelo Marcelle

JAMAICA’S Dahlia Palmer picked up a hat-trick of elite victories on Saturday, the penultimate night of action at the TT Cycling Federation’s Easter International Grand Prix.

Palmer stole the spotlight at the Arima Velodrome from the onset, taking an early victory in the two-lap elite and international women’s two-lap race, leaving team TTO’s Phoebe Sandy and Adrianna Seyjagat for second and third.

Palmer made it two in two a couple hours later, capturing a win in the UCI keirin event, again leaving Sandy of Madonna Wheelers to finish second.

She finally secured victory in the elite women’s elimination, finishing ahead of Cheyenne Awai of Heatwave, and the TTO duo of Seyjagat and Sandy, respectively.

The national team got off to a strong start in the very first race of the night, with Tariq Woods and Syndel Samaroo taking first and second in the international elite men eightlap race.

Woods would later line up in the elite men UCI points race, which was captured by Star Track Cycling Great Britain’s Fred Meridith, followed by Patton Sims of the US’s Star Track Cycling team. Barbados’ Edwin Sutherland placed third and TTO’s Liam Trepte sixth of eight riders.

Woods went on to take his second win, beating runner-up Sutherland and Trepte, who finished third.

Ryan Dabreau picked up one of the night’s biggest results, copping the elite men’s keirin, ahead of Team DPS’s Samuel Maloney and TTO teammate Zion Pulido. Meridith, who won two gold and a bronze medal on the opening night, found his form again to win the elite men scratch (15km, 33 lap) race, ahead of Trepte in second and Sutherland in third.

TTO’s only other victory on Saturday night came from Commonwealth Youth Games medallist Syndel Samaroo in the junior men’s UCI keirin. The annual event wrapped up last night.