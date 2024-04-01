25 more schools to benefit from Youth Ministry's 40 Under 40 mentorship programme

From left: Jynnyn Edwards, Ainka Williams, Joshua Regrello and Sanian Lewis, all 40 Under 40 National Service Influencers, at the launch of the 40 Under 40 - National Mentorship Programme, held at the Hilton Conference Centre, St Ann's on March 27. - Photo courtesy the Ministry of Youth Development and National Service

THE Ministry of Youth Development hopes that this year, 25 more schools can benefit from its 40 Under 40 Mentorship Programme as it continues to "impact youth across the country."

The programme was first launched in 2019. This year's launch was held last Wednesday at the Hilton Conference Centre, St Ann's.

On its website, the ministry said the programme "creates opportunities for our youth to engage with young 'movers and shakers' who are established professionals in their field towards improving their outlook on life and securing a brighter future."

In a press release on March 31, the ministry said the launch "continued the partnership with the Ministry of Education via several secondary schools."

It said the influencers are "established professionals in various spheres including, entrepreneurship, entertainment, agriculture, culture, fashion and sport.

"These skilled personnel would impart their knowledge and expertise to secondary school students to aid in their personal and professional development - as a means to enhance their path to pursue productive development."

The ministry's line minister Foster Cummings said he was pleased not only by the programme's continuation but by the findings of its evaluation report.

A total of 97 per cent of students rated their designated influencers as good and excellent, while 86 per cent said the programme's structure was good and excellent.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly said the programme is geared toward citizens who are disciplined, tolerant and productive "since that is the type of citizen that can carry the country forward to vision 2030.”

In addition, Communications Minister Symon De Nobriga said the initiative provides a "helping hand to our most precious asset: youth.

"The betterment of young people translates to a betterment for all of us and these programmes will have the continued support of the Ministry of Communication."