Webster guides Snorkelers to 7-wicket win vs Raiders in T10 Blast

TT Red Force batsman Tion Webster plays a shot during a practice match at the Queen’s Park Oval in St Clair on Thursday. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE

TT Red Force all-rounder Tion Webster starred at the 2024 Dream 11 Bago T10 Blast at the Shaw Park Recreational Ground in Scarborough on Saturday, as he smashed an unbeaten 36 while claiming a wicket in a comfortable victory for the Store Bay Snorkelers against the Pirate's Bay Raiders by seven wickets.

Raiders won the toss and elected to take first strike and they managed to score 112/4 from their allotted ten overs. Captain Navin Stewart top scored with 39 from 24 balls and he was assisted by Marlon Richards with a brisk 33 from 16 balls. Evin Lewis and Derone Davis contributed 14 and 11 runs respectively.

National bowler Terrance Hinds was Snorkelers’ main destroyer claiming 2/16 bowling in the difficult powerplay overs. Webster and Dejourn Charles captured a wicket apiece.

Needing 113 for victory, Vincentian Dillon Douglas top-scored with an unbeaten 46 from 22 balls (5 boundaries, 2 sixes). Charles’s cameo of 22 from 8 balls including three consecutive sixes changed the context of the game before Webster's quickfire 36 from 13 balls sealed the victory giving them their fifth victory in six games.

In the other match, Pigeon Point Skiers claimed a comprehensive 78-run victory against No Man's Land Explorers. Former national player Daron Cruickshank top scored with a devastating 57 from 18 balls with five boundaries and five maximums. Jesse Bootan belted a blistering 20-ball 55 including the same number of boundaries as his teammate Cruickshank. Wicket-keeper batter Leonardo Julien chipped in with 46 from 19 balls to tally a mammoth 168/4 in 10 overs. Navin Bidaisee and Dexter Sween captured two wickets each.

Explorers never got going and struggled to make the chase interesting as they could only manage 90 runs with the loss of six wickets from their ten overs. Sween top scored with 25 runs (2 fours, 2 sixes). Aaron Nanan captured three wickets for 23 runs.