Trinidad and Tobago Football Association remembers Major General Brown

Retired Major General the late Ralph Brown. FILE PHOTO

THE TT Football Association (TTFA) remembered the life of retired Major General and former Chief of Defence Force staff Ralph Brown.

The TTFA Facebook page said, “The TT Football Association extends condolences to the family and loved ones of retired Major General and former Chief of Defence Force staff Ralph Brown, following his passing on Friday.”

Brown served as president of the TTFA in 1991 and is also a former national men’s team manager. “May he Rest in Peace,” the Facebook ended.