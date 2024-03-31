Tobago-based workshop invites local writers

Novelist, creative writing lecturer and short story writer Muli Amaye.

WRITERS of all types, regardless of experience, will benefit from the upcoming Tobago writing retreat being hosted by creative writing lecturer and writer Dr Muli Amaye and partners.

The retreat will take place in Charlotteville from April 18-21.

Amaye, who teaches at UWI, St Augustine, told Sunday Newsday the writing retreat will include three workshops covering different aspects of writing creatively, and she hoped local writers would take up the opportunity.

“Trinidad is full of writers and readers and everything creative in between. We hope to have a full range of people who are on their writing journey, those who are starting off, those who need a little boost to get back on track, those who just relish the idea of having some time to focus on their writing while food is prepared for them and all they have to do is think creatively!”

She said the dates for the workshop were chosen to coincide with the upcoming NGC Bocas Lit Fest, which takes place from April 25-28.

“We chose the week before Bocas Lit Fest because Trinidad and Tobago are focused on literature and the build-up to the lit fest is a great time for people to tap into their own creativity. Also, some people who are coming for the festival and may want to take the time out beforehand to spend time with their writing, so it would work out well for them."

She said the location at Man O War Cottages in Charlotteville was chosen for its closeness to nature.

“It is quiet and peaceful, the beach is right there, the surrounding gardens place you in the centre of nature. It's a very creative space.

"Whilst a few of us were there during the Christmas break we started to discuss how great it would be to host a workshop and give people the opportunity to step away from their lives and concentrate on their writing, without interruptions.”

Participants will receive meals and accommodation, along with transport to and from the airport in Tobago. There will be writing craft workshops, one-on-one feedback sessions, and personal time for writing.

Amaye said the workshops would be beneficial to writers at all levels.

“Even when people are already writing, it's sometimes good to stop and think about how we are doing it, if we have utilised all the tools at our disposal, used the senses to their best advantage, do we know our character well enough?

"Taking part in a workshop gives a chance to write together, to hear different ways of approaching the page and to get direction on what you're writing and help to make it the best it can be.”

In addition to Amaye, a writer and creative writing lecturer, there will be three other facilitators.

“I practise and I teach. June Aming and Nadja Nabbie are both graduates of the MFA creative writing programme at The UWI, and Dr Malcolm Cocks is a writer and lecturer at The UWI. So there will be plenty of expertise on hand to guide participants.

“I love to share what I know and what I practise with others. I want people to walk away after three days immersed in the craft of writing, with a renewed sense of what they can do. I want them to become more excited with their writing as they find new ways to approach the page, or step back into a space that they haven't had time to be in for a while. I want people to fall in love with their writing journey.”

For more information, WhatsApp 368-3507 or e-mail wewriteuwrite@gmail.com.