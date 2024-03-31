Moruga woman dies as home burns
TRAGEDY struck in Moruga as an elderly woman was burned to death in her home on the afternoon of March 30.
Newsday understands Sumentra Roopnarine, 67 – who had both her legs amputated in 2017 – was asleep at her Blas Cha Cha Trace, Moruga home when the blaze broke out around 3.25 pm.
Her husband Roop Isahack and a neighbour attempted to douse the blaze as Roopnarine cried out for help.
Despite their efforts, they were unable to save her.
