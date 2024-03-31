Moruga woman dies as home burns

File photo -

TRAGEDY struck in Moruga as an elderly woman was burned to death in her home on the afternoon of March 30.

Newsday understands Sumentra Roopnarine, 67 – who had both her legs amputated in 2017 – was asleep at her Blas Cha Cha Trace, Moruga home when the blaze broke out around 3.25 pm.

Her husband Roop Isahack and a neighbour attempted to douse the blaze as Roopnarine cried out for help.

Despite their efforts, they were unable to save her.