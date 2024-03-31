Mayaro man dies after shot at home

File photo.

A 28-year-old man, of Pt Galeota, Guayaguayare, Mayaro died on Friday night after he was shot at his home.

Police said Quanzy Kadeen McKain, of Isthmus Road, was sitting in the doorway of his one-bedroom, wooden house, with a 20-year-old woman when the incident occurred around 9.45 pm.

The woman told police she heard a loud explosion from the western side of the house and McKain pushed her away.

After hearing a second explosion she saw McKain fall backwards bleeding from injuries to his head.

McKain was taken to the Mayaro Health Facility with the assistance of relatives but died while undergoing treatment.

His body was taken to the Sangre Grande Hospital mortuary pending a post-mortem examination on April 2.

Crime Scene Investigators visited and processed the scene and homicide officers are continuing enquiries.