Jaric Titans kick-start Manchester Easter Cup with a draw, two losses

Members and officials of Jaric Titans Sports of Tobago on their arrival in London, on Wednesday.

JARIC Titans Sports of Tobago drew twice and lost twice at the Manchester Easter Football Cup yesterday.

It was a busy day for Jaric Titans in Class H. Jaric lost 4-0 to Irish clubs Knocknacarra and Midleton FC.

Playing against Manchester School of Soccer of the US, Jaric earned a 1-1 draw. It was an identical scoreline for Jaric against Lindley Junior Collegians of Huddersfield, England.

Upon their arrival in England on Wednesday, Jaric Titans were uncertain where they would be staying.

The Jaric Titans group includes over 150 people with athletes, parents and officials making the trip.

With help from EuroWorld Sports, the group has been accommodated but is still trying to raise funds to support the rest of their England stay which ends on Friday.

PSC Premier Sports Club of TT defeated Donedal Underage League of Ireland PSC were not shy in front of goal as they won the match 5-0 in Group B of Class F.

They were on the losing end against Australian team Joondalup City FC, as PSC fell to a narrow 1-0 defeat. Another TT club, Tobago Player Development Project (TPDP), ended the day with two draws and a loss in Class C.

TPDP drew 1-1 with AJ Elite of London, England and played to a goalless draw against AFA Academy of Australia. South Africa’s Pro Skills Soccer edged TPDP 1-0.