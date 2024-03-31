Hundreds celebrate World Happiness Day

Kathleen Preston tries her hand at cornhole as Marlon Marcano celebrates a hole-in-one. -

HUNDREDS of Trinidadians joined the world in celebrating World Happiness Day on March 20 when Ross Rethink and its non-profit arm, Band of Support, hosted its fifth annual celebration at its head office on Alcazar Street, Port of Spain.

Celebrated globally, the International Day of Happiness, also known as World Happiness Day or Happiness Day, was started by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 2012.

The day acts as a catalyst to bring awareness to the UN’s 17 Sustainable Development Goals and the UN’s stated need for, “a more inclusive, equitable and balanced approach to economic growth that promotes sustainable development, poverty eradication, happiness and the well-being of all peoples.”

Under the banner of Awaken Happiness, the event hosted by Ross on March 20 centered around the concept of encouraging mental freedom by intentionally pursuing moments and habits which inspire happiness. The event also forms part of a broader range of activities that will unfold across the year including a 21-day Happy Habit Challenge.

Those who participated took part in fun activities including Jenga, tic-tac-toe, mini-golf and cornhole and were also treated to food and snacks.

Stephanie Roque and Esperanza Maharaj took time out of their busy schedules to participate in a few games.

“It is important to be happy and to share happiness because life is too short to be sad. I think everyone who showed up today had a great time.”

Chester Parris, agency manager and band of support resource lead, explained this year’s concept, “The demands of everyday life may sometimes challenge and overwhelm us. It’s easy to forget the simple, yet profound aspects of life that make every moment worth being grateful and happy for. “Today we wanted to encourage the mindset of change, where everyone who came will be reminded of the need to be aware of their deeper potential. We reminded them of the joy that resides in each of us and each moment, to intentionally make ourselves, and others happy.”

Partners for this year’s event included KFC, Subway, Star Global Production Studios, MC Stephan McConnie, 3ABNTT, Darius Designs, Label House, Blue Waters, Xtra Foods Supermarket, Pepper Spot Doubles, Guiltless Yogurt, National Flour Mills, GamesToGoTT, Golden Touch Concept, Selected Faces TT, Johnny Q, Fineline Distributors, Arnim’s Framing Solutions Co. Ltd., and other sponsors who chose to remain anonymous.

Michelle Mendoza left a message of appreciation. “This was a lovely gesture, and we need more of this in our nation. It really raised my spirits, and the happiness that was awakened and shared here was reflected in the smiles of everyone. This event reminds us that the simplest of things can bring happiness and make the world of difference.”