Hello World makes it four straight wins

Hello World, ridden by Brian Boodramsingh, gets escorted to the winner's circle by owner Neil Poon Tip, left, and trainer John O’Brien, right, after winning the Arima Race Club Dixee Crackers Champagne Stakes at the Santa Rosa Park on March 30, in Arima. - Photo by Daniel Prentice

JASON CLIFTON

HELLO WORLD made it four straight wins on March 30, day three of the 2024 racing season, in the feature event at Santa Rosa Park, Arima.

The feature of the five-race card was the penultimate contest in which six runners faced starter Wayne Campbell.

When the field was sent, Super Bird, which was backed heavily, missed the break and trailed his rivals by some 15 lengths.

As the runners continued up the back stretch, Princess Aruna led her competitors with Marvel Vigor, Hello World and Leonardo Angel following in that order. As the event started taking shape, Hello World began cutting off leaders one by one.

With about 400 metres to go, it turned out to be a three-horse race for the prize.

As the field turned for home, Hello World took a narrow lead over his rivals with Princess Aruna in second and Marvel Vigor trailing. With 200m to finish, champion rider Brian Boodramsingh asked the four-year-old colt to produce a little more and he willingly obligied, but filly Princess Aruna battled back with apprentice Omar Mohammed aboard.

With hooves tumbling down, Hello World had enough in the reserve tank to hold on by a length for victory.

Boodramsingh had a hat-trick of wins on the day's card.

In the trainer's column, champion trainer John O'Brien saddled two winners.

Day four the 2024 racing will be contested on April 27.