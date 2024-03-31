Canadian resident found dead in Aripero after robbery

- File photo

An elderly man was killed on Friday night in what police believe was a robbery, hours before he was scheduled to return to his home in Canada.

Police said Hilton Smith, 75, had been visiting relatives since November and was staying with his brother at his Black Heat Avenue, Silver Stream, Aripero home, in south Trinidad.

Smith’s brother told police around 9.50 pm he discovered his sibling dead in one of the bedrooms.

Police found Smith’s body with a piece of cloth stuffed in his mouth and covered with tape.

His legs were bound with tape while his hands were tied behind his back with tape and a bandana.

The upstairs of the house where Smith occupied was also ransacked and a door was left open. Smith was last seen alive by his nephew.

The victim’s gold chain was missing from his body. PC Perrera and Weston responded.

The scene was cordoned off as Crime Scene Investigators searched for clues.

District Medical Officer Dr. Prem Naidoo pronounced Smith dead and ordered his body to be removed for an autopsy. Homicide detectives are continuing inquiries.