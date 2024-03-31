2nd UTT National Aerobathon set for April 13

Participants during the UTT National Aerobathon in 2023. - Photo courtesy UTT

THE second edition of the National Aerobathon, hosted by the University of TT (UTT), will be held on April 13 at the National Cycling Centre in Balmain, Couva.

The event will have over $15,000 in prizes, along with hampers. The first place man and woman in the open category will walk away with $3,000 each. There will also be an Over-50 category and an Under-20 category.

The registration fee is $100 and forms are available at the link - https://forms.office.com/r/CpVPP17EN7. Some of the partners of the event are the TT Olympic Committee, Nestle, Caribbean Bottlers and Central Athletic Club.

"Aerobics is quite important for living a healthy lifestyle. (We wanted) to motivate people to get into aerobic exercise," UTT organising committee team leader Mushtaque Mohammed said about the aerobathon.

Mohammed said better health means less diseases. "The health benefits are significant, especially where we have a lot of obesity, cardiovascular-related diseases...as a national university we believe we have a responsibility to help nationally in this fight."

Mohammed said the event will be so much more than aerobics as information on healthy eating will be available. "Our students who are conducting research in health and exercise and wellness will be available to talk to the general public on issues such as food-related issues...how to nourish yourself appropriately and properly. Appropriately depending on what event you are participating in as an athlete and properly in terms of how to live a healthy lifestyle."

The TTOC will focus on encouraging more women to compete in sport.

"They will be available to highlight women in sport...as the country is preparing for the (2024) Olympics. We will also have booths related to Olympic preparation and for the general public to understand the life behind an athlete who prepares for the Olympics."