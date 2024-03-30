Valencia teen to appear on murder charge

- File photo

A 17-year-old boy is expected to appear before a magistrate on April 2 charged with the March 17 murder of Keron Gray.

The accused, from Valencia, was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition and attempted murder, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions on Thursday. Gray was shot and killed in Valencia. Another man was wounded.

Police arrested the suspect on March 24 by PC Morgan of the Valencia Police Post.