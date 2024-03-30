South East in CAL T10 village cricket final

JEVON Webber’s quick-fire 28 runs from 11 deliveries led South East to a 22-run win over the South zonal team in the first group final of the inaugural Caribbean Airlines Village T10 cricket tournament on Friday.

South East’s victory at the PowerGen Penal Sports Club Ground in Syne Village, Penal, saw them move into Sunday’s final at the National Cricket Centre in Couva, where they will meet the winners of the second group.

That group will be determined after another triple-header of matches today at the Brian Lara Recreation Ground, Santa Cruz.

Webber was one of a few standout performers for South East on Friday, having earlier cemented the team’s place in the group final by smashing 34 from 14 deliveries against Central, with three sixes included. South East posted 116/6 and later won by 12 runs.

Webber turned up again in the final, scoring not just 28 runs but also taking a pair of wickets while conceding just 14 runs.

Opening batsman Brendon Boodoo set the tempo in both South East wins, scoring 26 runs from 11 balls in the first match and 32 from 17 deliveries in the group final.

Calvin Loubon led the scoring for the defeated South team with 27 runs, having earlier scored 35 in their first match, in which they secured a 34-run win over South West.

Silus Cooper put on a show in that fixture, scoring 56 runs (four sixes and five fours) facing 27 deliveries, in what would be the highest individual score on the day. He would score just 11 runs in their second match.

Today, North will take on North East at 10 am, before East meet North East in the second match at 12.30 pm.

The winners of the two matches will battle for the vacant spot in the final, which will start at 2.30 pm.

Sunday’s winners will go on to face the winners of the second and third stages of the Caribbean Village Cricket in Kingston, Jamaica (April 20), and Georgetown, Guyana on April 28.

The finals will be held at the Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, on May 5.