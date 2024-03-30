Songs, steel, magic at Queen’s Hall

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I attended the Evening with the Marionettes Chorale and Massy Trinidad All Stars Steel Orchestra concert on Sunday with two family members.

We managed to get seated five minutes before the start.

The show was efficiently presented by Celia Scott. The first half comprised beautiful hymns sung by both the junior and senior choirs. There followed a pause and prizes were presented. First prize was dinner at The Brix Hotel – ticket No 155.

I had the ticket. Second prize was dinner at Chaud Restaurant – ticket No 154. My daughter had the ticket. There were third and fourth prizes.

That was the magic which happened that night at Queen’s Hall. Seats were sold out as the concert was in aid of the St Francis of Assisi Church Restoration Fund – 14 years ongoing. This is now a heritage site in Belmont, Port of Spain.

Thanks for the lovely performances and the music. And thanks to the sponsors and all who collaborated to make a success of this beautiful concert.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail