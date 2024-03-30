Shotgun, handgun found in police exercise

File photo/David Reid

An anti-crime exercise in the Central Division on Friday resulted in the recovery of a shotgun, a revolver, a magazine, and a quantity of ammunition and housebreaking implements.

Officers of the Central Division task force along with the Cunupia criminal investigations department, the warrants section, and the canine branch conducted the exercise between 1.30 am and 8 am.

The officers got information that led them to an undisclosed location where they found a Maverick 12-gauge shotgun, a revolver containing six rounds of ammunition, one Glock magazine, a screwdriver, a hammer, a pair of pliers, a hacksaw, a wheel spanner, and a pipe wrench.

Investigations are ongoing into the finds.