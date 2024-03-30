Regiment hails late chief of defence staff's strategic guidance during 1990 coup attempt

Retired major general Ralph Brown at his home in Lambeau, Tobago. - File photo

The Regiment said retired major general Ralph Brown provided the strategic leadership and guidance that was necessary and instrumental in containing the 1990 insurrection by strategic military operational planning and execution and military tactics.

In a statement on March 30, it listed the military career of Brown, a former chief of defence staff and the sixth commanding officer of the regiment.

Brown died on March 29 at the Port of Spain General Hospital. He was 84.

The statement said Brown's love for the military began at St Mary's College where he was a member of the Cadet Force for four years. He later joined the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment and was commissioned as a second lieutenant in 1962.

At the rank of captain, Brown was training in Canada during the Black Power Movement and the Regiment Mutiny of 1970. He was instrumental in returning one of the conspirators to TT from Canada and was a key contributor to the investigation and collection of evidence that was required after the mutiny for use in the court martial of the offenders.

In 1990, Brown, now the commanding officer of the regiment, led the military response to the attempted coup by the Jamaat al Muslimeen.

"Brown’s competence as a commissioned officer, his commitment to the Defence Force and his uncommon dedication to the service of his country saw him appointed as the chief of defence staff to command the TT Defence Force," the statement said.

After retiring from the military, Brown was recognised for his contribution to TT and was awarded the Chaconia Medal (Gold) for long and meritorious service in 2019.

"May his legacy of leadership and commitment bring solace during this difficult time. His leadership and dedication to service have inspired generations of soldiers, sailors, and airmen to come. He was known for his exceptional strategic thinking, sound judgement, and unwavering commitment to the welfare of his troops."