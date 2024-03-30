Plots in political soap operas thickening

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - File photo

THE EDITOR: TT is witnessing the latest political soap operas taking shape a year before the general election.

The actors are well-known and the plots seem to be familiar but are thickening with every new episode. Opposition forces are attempting to orchestrate an alternative option to the PNM for the electorate.

Let’s face it, many people are weary of the silly season, particularly if it involves “old wine in new bottles.” Our system is set to allow these scenarios to take place. Party politics is the vehicle that drives the campaign in national elections as parties seek to win government. There is a call for unity by the UNC but some of the other parties who may be interested have their own dramas, either individually or collectively, in one way or another.

We have seen the bitter fallout among leaders during the Peoples Partnership administration and after it lost the 2015 election. It is interesting to note that leaders of some of the parties seeking new alliances with the UNC were at one point aligned to that party and then left. Gary Griffith, Jack Warner and Phillip Alexander were all members of the UNC who left and are now working their way back in.

It appeared that they buried their differences for the local government elections with UNC leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar calling differences “minor matters.” For some citizens who have grown accustomed to these expedited alliances, the approach is, “let’s see how long it lasts.”

The NTA joined the UNC in the last local government elections and although their respective leaders stood side by side then, a couple weeks after they started throwing words at each other. Persad-Bissessar said small parties must earn their place at the negotiating table by having their own meetings, membership and resources. Griffith’s response was that she was being disrespectful to the third constituency and should understand the politics of how new parties are formed and structured.

Drama continued when PEP’s Alexander said he would support the UNC but not Griffith and his NTA. What the status of the alliance is at this point remains a mystery. All parties attempting to form a coalition have announced that they are each screening for all 41 seats for the general election.

The NTA has already announced Griffith as its candidate for St Joseph, which could be a major battle ground that could pivot the election results one way or the other. The UNC has its own internal drama brewing with members calling for internal elections which are constitutionally due this year. The leadership seems to be ignoring the calls as it asks members to focus on the general election, which they believe will be called earlier than constitutionally due.

If there is a change in the UNC’s leadership, other parties attempting a coalition will need to have fresh discussions with the new leadership. In the meantime, we the citizens are looking on as we conduct our own assessments knowing that at some point in time we will be called upon to dip our fingers in the electoral ink.

Who knows where the drama will take these parties. One thing is for sure: the political clock is ticking.

RONALD HUGGINS

St Joseph