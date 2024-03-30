Peyton Winter, Tenique Vincent earn first Carifta medals for Trinidad and Tobago

Tenique Vincent. - Photo courtesy the National Association of Athletics Administration's Facebook page

PEYTON Winter and Tenique Vincent won Trinidad and Tobago's first medals when the 51st Carifta Games began at the Kirani James Stadium in St George's, Grenada on March 30.

Winter copped silver in the girls' Under-17 shot put in the first session of the games and Vincent added a bronze medal in the girls' Under-17 high jump event. Winter also grabbed a silver medal in the shot put event last year.

Many other athletes competed for TT in the opening session including 2023 bronze medallist Gianna Paul. Paul, competing in the girls' open heptathlon again, has taken the early lead after two events.

She won both the 100-metre hurdles and the high jump, achieving a personal best in the latter. In the heptathlon, athletes compete in seven events including the 100m hurdles, high jump, shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m.