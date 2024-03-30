Met Service issues hazardous seas alert for Easter weekend

A lifeguard watches over sea bathers at Williams Bay in Chaguaramas along the western peninsula on Good Friday. - Photo by Roger Jacob

The Met Service has issued a hazardous seas warning as scores of people flock to beaches over the Easter long weekend.

In a bulletin issued on March 30, the Met Service warned rough seas could affect beaches in the north or northeastern parts of Trinidad and Tobago.

A yellow-level alert issued shortly after 2 pm on March 30 and warned north-northeasterly long period swells are expected to affect the coastlines of both islands from 8 pm on March 30 to noon on April 1.

The release said the swells could cause occasional battering waves in coastal regions which can be exacerbated during high tides.

The Met Service warned that nearshore activities like fishing, sea bathing and mooring of boats can be adversely affected.

It advised all marine interests to monitor sea conditions and exercise caution along affected areas. Limit marine activities where possible. Fisherfolk were advised to take the necessary precautions in securing their vessels.