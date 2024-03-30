Let’s build just future for us all

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - ROGER JACOB

THE EDITOR: In this pivotal moment in history, where the decisions we make today will shape our future, it is paramount that we speak out against the forces pushing us towards the brink.

The time for complacency is over; action is needed to confront the challenges threatening our very survival.

Enough is enough. Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM government have failed to adequately address the pressing issues that continue to afflict our nation. Despite repeated calls for action, we have seen little to no progress in combating the darkness of crime, poverty, injustice and inequality that looms over us.

The consequences of this inaction are dire and undeniable. Our communities are ravaged by violence, our citizens suffer under the weight of poverty and inequality, and our social fabric is torn apart by injustice. We cannot afford to continue down this path of negligence and indifference.

It is time for Rowley and his government to heed the voices of the people and take meaningful action to address these urgent challenges. We demand accountability, transparency and decisive leadership in the face of adversity.

As citizens, we must stand united in our resolve to hold our leaders accountable and demand the change we so desperately need. We refuse to be passive bystanders as our country teeters on the edge of disaster. It is time to cast a light on the darkness and push back against the forces driving us towards the precipice.

The time for action is now. Let us come together, with courage and determination, to build a brighter and more just future for all. The end for Rowley and this PNM government is near and it’s time for them to resign. With immediate effect, let the people of TT choose their future going forward.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima