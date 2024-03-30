Hello World favoured over Super Bird

Hello World wins the Edmund De Freitas Gold Cup at Santa Rosa Park, Arima in 2023. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

JASON CLIFTON

A thrilling five-race holiday card awaits punters at the Arima Race Club in Santa Rosa Park, Arima on March 30.

The feature event of the day will be race four, with a post time of 3.20 pm. This very interesting betting contest has attracted six top-class thoroughbreds that would be travelling over a distance of 1,600 metres on the turf course.

Champion trainer John O'Brien will saddle four of the six runners in the Dixee Crackers Champagne Stakes. The other two runners will emerge from the stable of trainer Terrance Thomas and from the yard of Glen Mendez.

It is expected that Hello World will be definitely sent off as pre-race favourite, but he would find it a bit difficult as turf raider Super Bird will give him a run for his money. Super Bird will be piloted by the 50-year-old Patrick Husbands who has been having great success at Woodbine racecourse in Canada.

Another very interesting contest on the day will be race three, which will see the return of veteran rider Haniff Emamalie getting the leg up on Jceyton for trainer Keith Lucas.

Also on tap at Santa Rosa Park would be simulcast racing from Gulfstream Park with the Florida Derby being the highlight.

Post time for the holiday race card is 1.10 pm.