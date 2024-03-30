CPO: New structure in Personnel Department

Chief Personnel Officer, Dr Daryl Dindial, speaking to staff on the department’s new structure on March 22 at the CPO Wellness and Conference Centre. -

Cabinet has approved a new organisational structure in the Personnel Department. This announcement was made at a staff sensitisation session on March 22 by Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) Dr Daryl Dindial.

In a statement sent on March 28, he said the session was to ensure employees were informed about the changes occurring in the department resulting from the organisational restructuring initiative.

He said the department collaborated closely with the Public Management Consulting Division of the Ministry of Public Administration, which is responsible for restructuring in the civil service.

The last departmental restructuring occurred in 1997 when it was called a Central Human Resource Management Agency.

The CPO said staff engaged in consultation with the department's divisional directors and heads of units to identify specific requirements and gaps, which helped the restructuring exercise meet the existing and emerging needs of its stakeholders.

Dindial said there was a need for a dedicated division to focus on a compliance portfolio in the department and, among other things, monitor the department’s devolved functions.

He said the new HR Management Compliance and Training Division would be responsible for all government entities that were under the guidance and policy of the CPO’s Office.

The division also aims at ensuring employees are aware of and compliant with policies from the department, such as contract employment, employee assistance programmes (EAP), performance management and industrial relations practices.

"By doing so, unfair industrial relations practices and potential litigation costs against the State are expected to be reduced."

He hopes an annual report will be published identifying the level of compliance, performance metrics, and gaps in compliance by all government entities.

Dindial said the gaps would form the basis of training interventions that would be undertaken to improve compliance in the next cycle.

The statement ended with Dindial saying, Cabinet had provided another opportunity for the CPO’s Office to improve the performance of the civil service and support public-service transformation.