Celebrating Freedom: Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day

The Spiritual Shouter Baptists engaged in worship and jubilation at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebration at the Spiritual Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva on March 30. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

On March 30, Spiritual Baptists across the country came together to commemorate Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day.

Maloney came alive with the powerful sounds of celebration and worship at the Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day function held at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Council of Elders Empowerment Hall.

In Central, the National Congress of Incorporated Spiritual Baptist Organisations of Trinidad and Tobago celebrated at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Administrative Complex in Balmain, Couva.

There were celebrations in other parts of Trinidad and Tobago.

Here are some highlights from the celebrations at Maloney and Couva.