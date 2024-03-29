Step in right direction by Presbyterian Church

Newly installed moderator of the Presbyterian Church, Daniel Chance at the installation ceremony held at the Susamachar Presbyterian church - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The Presbyterian Church of TT has made a step in the right direction by initiating a values education programme in its five secondary schools.

This initiative was led by Moderator Rev Daniel Chance, newly elected general secretary Ashford Tamby, former general secretary Terrence Warde and the Ministry of Education. Tamby is a former chairman of the Presbyterian Secondary Schools Board of Education. The participating secondary schools are Naparima College, Naparima Girls’ High School, St Augustine Girls’ High School, Iere High School and Hillview College. This intervention may be extended to the 72 church-run primary schools at a later date.

On his return from the recent Caricom Heads of Government Conference in Guyana, Prime Minister Rowley referred to the “trauma faced when people lose loved ones and see the outcome of violent crime.” He also noted that his colleague, St Kitts/Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew, raised concerns about “children being damaged after experiencing violence in the home,” as well as “being brought up without any semblance of training or values.”

I believe that Drew’s observation is good reason for values education to be taken seriously by all of us. My mother used to say children who grow up without values will be a danger to themselves and others. Take heed, dear friends.

The reality is that crime is out of control in TT. The criminal element seems to be growing in strength, gangs seem to be growing in confidence, and data suggest that all responses to crime have proven futile. There is urgent need, therefore, for hard and soft measures in response.

In pursuing this values education initiative, the Presbyterian Church has enlisted the support of former moderator Rev Elvis Elahie to conduct workshops on the subject with teachers at the five secondary schools. Elahie, a past principal of St Andrew’s Theological College, has been engaging values education since 2002 in response to societal decay. Over the past five years, this response has evolved into a values education programme (VEP) for teachers and principals. And through this programme the Presbyterian Church continues to lead in its holistic approach to education.

My conversations with Elahie have brought clarity as regards the content and character of the programme. It has specific aims with desired outcomes. The introduction points teachers and all the people in positions of influence to become role models because values are emulated. A role model is defined as “one in whom there is goodness and in whose life there is continuous improvement.”

Elahie quotes Jalal al-Din Muhammed Rumi (1207-1273), “Yesterday I was clever, and I wanted to change the world, today I am wise, so I am changing myself.” The emphasis therefore is on personal transformation.

VEP consists of five modules. The first one looks at finding a moral compass. Here ethics is defined as the science of morality. Basic ethical theories are explored and the issues of morality are deliberated on as referenced by reality. Module two examines thinking, and explores the benefits of critical, creative and collaborative thinking. The third module focuses on self-understanding and delves into self-actualisation as a process for personality creation and character development. Module four deals with meaning and purpose and the fifth module identifies what determines good behaviour and the authentic life.

A good move by both the church and the Ministry of Education.

HARRY PARTAP

Tableland