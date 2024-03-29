Paray, unity needed to defeat PNM

Rushton Paray -

THE EDITOR: I write to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent actions of Member of Parliament Rushton Paray, particularly what would be seen as sowing seeds of discord in the UNC.

At a time when our nation faces challenges that require unity and strength, it is disheartening to see a long-standing member like himself prioritise personal ambitions over the greater good of the party and the country.

Paray’s overzealous pursuit of leadership at the expense of party cohesion is not only detrimental to the UNC but also undermines our collective efforts to rid the nation of the tyrannical and dictatorial reign of the PNM.

We need leaders who are focused on serving the people, fostering unity, and advancing our democratic values rather than engaging in divisive tactics that weaken our stance against oppressive governance.

It is imperative that all members of the UNC, including Paray, set aside personal ambitions and work together towards the most important goal: ensuring a better future for TT . This requires putting the interests of the nation above individual aspirations and engaging in constructive dialogue and cooperation within the party.

I urge Paray and all UNC members to prioritize unity, collaboration, and strategic planning as we navigate the challenges ahead. Our strength lies in our ability to stand together and work towards a brighter and more democratic future for our beloved country.

DARREN GARNER

via e-mail