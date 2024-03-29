Kamla: Deliver us from evil

Kamla Persad-Bissessar -

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar hopes that the prayers of a population to be delivered from the evil caused by crime will be answered this Easter. She expressed this hope in her Easter message to the nation.

“This year, Easter finds our nation in the throes of a terrifying, unprecedented crime and violence wave that threatens our very social stability and progress. In these darkest of times, we must more than ever embrace the great teachings of the Saviour, in abiding faith and hope.”

Persad-Bissessar urged all Christians celebrating Easter “to pray that our beloved nation be delivered from evil.” Quoting from John chapter three, verse 16 from the Bible, Persad-Bissessar told citizens that God’s promised salvation reassures us that all the evil, inhumanity, destruction, and death in this world can be conquered through God’s abiding grace.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”

In a separate statement, Chaguanas West MP Dinesh Rambally asked citizens to remember the importance of humility and service to others during Easter.